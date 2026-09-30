The man behind Akshayakalpa Organic on cows, code and chicken manure

Shashi Kumar left tech in 2010 to build Akshayakalpa, an organic dairy. His advice to anyone starting a business: throw out the sales plan.

Most egg businesses begin with a spreadsheet. Shashi Kumar's began with a compost pit.

His farmers at Akshayakalpa needed five to 10 kilograms of chicken droppings a month to make good manure. So flocks of 30 to 100 birds were added to backyard farms. The birds supplied the droppings, as hoped, and also supplied eggs, which nobody had planned for. Farmers ate a few, sold a few to neighbours, and then asked a fair question: now what? The eggs went to market. Some of Bengaluru's breakfasts, it turns out, started in a manure heap.

Kumar told Expressions that this is the only sensible way to build a business. Sales plans, he said flatly, are useless. Start with a real problem, solve it, and the revenue follows. Stop paying to acquire customers and start earning them.

The numbers suggest he may be right. Akshayakalpa tracks about 29,000 cows, and it began tagging them for data years before AI became what he calls "folklore." Its farmers earn roughly ₹1.28 lakh a month, a figure that would not embarrass a Bengaluru software engineer. Loan defaults were once 50 per cent and are now 0.5. His explanation is almost rude in its simplicity. Farmers default because farming doesn't pay, so make it pay.

Not every rule wins applause. He will not hire anyone who drinks or smokes. The men farmers grumble about this, and the women farmers, he says, love it.

What about the taste of home? He lost his mother too young to remember her cooking. The dish he still reaches for is his grandmother's ragi mudde with sesame chutney. It is healthy, unfussy and rooted, rather like the man himself.

Here are some simple life lessons from Shashi Kumar's journey: