The fungus labs couldn’t find

The leaves looked ordinary at first, pale, tired green, edges curling slightly. The kind of damage that could be dismissed as stress or a passing infection. But beneath those blighted patches, something else was unfolding.

Deep within the infected Eucalyptus leaves, a fungus lived quietly, present, active, yet invisible to routine detection methods. It did not behave as expected. In the laboratory, it left no trace.

And so, it remained hidden. It was during investigations into Calonectria leaf blight (CLB) that PhD scholar Sabyasachi Banerjee and his team at the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, realised something was amiss. Samples collected from infected leaves were brought into controlled lab settings and placed on standard media — where fungi are expected to grow, reproduce, and reveal themselves.

But this one refused. No spores formed. No structures appeared. Even under forced sporulation conditions, techniques routinely used by plant pathologists to coax fungi into revealing themselves, there was only silence.

It was, in every measurable way, absent. And yet, it was not.

Because when those same isolates were placed back onto living leaves, the story changed completely. The fungus came alive in its natural environment, spreading across healthy Eucalyptus clones, producing severe blight symptoms that could not be ignored. The pathogen was real, active, and aggressive.

It simply refused to exist under artificial conditions. Then came the moment of recognition. On the infected leaves, away from petri dishes and controlled environments, the fungus began to reveal its form. It produced its reproductive structures only there — on the host itself — as if the leaf was not just a surface, but a requirement.