Top Gun needs more than a Maverick

It is easy to admire an aircraft in flight, gliding across the sky, but far harder to imagine the furnace within—jet engines, where fire and metal coexist under extreme conditions, held together by precision and control. More than just a component, the jet engine is one of engineering’s most complex feats, operating at the limits of science and design.

At its core, the idea is simple: to generate thrust. Unlike propellers that push air back with blades, jet engines accelerate air to high speeds and expel it rearwards, creating forward motion through Newton’s third law of motion—every force pushing air back drives the aircraft ahead.

The machination

Most modern jet engines are gas turbines operating on the Brayton cycle, where air is continuously compressed, heated and expanded to generate thrust. The process unfolds in four stages: intake, compression, combustion and exhaust.

Air enters through the intake and is compressed by rotating blades, then is directed into the combustion chamber, where fuel is ignited to produce high-energy gases. These gases expand, spin the turbine and are expelled at high speed to generate thrust, while the turbine powers the compressor to sustain the cycle.

A large share of the turbine’s energy drives the compressor, making efficiency critical. Inside the turbine, temperatures exceed 1,500°C, exposing components to extreme heat, pressure and stress. To withstand this, turbine blades are made from single-crystal superalloys, coated with thermal barriers and designed with internal cooling channels, making them among the most advanced metal components ever engineered.

Evolution

The development of jet engines mirrors the growth of modern aviation, driven by the pursuit of speed, altitude and control. From early turbojets of World War II to today’s systems with digital controls, stealth features, thrust vectoring and supercruise, each generation pushes the boundaries further.

Independently developed in the 1930s by Frank Whittle and Hans von Ohain, jet engines replace piston-propeller systems that struggle at higher speeds. This shift allows aircraft to fly higher and faster.

In commercial aviation, aircraft such as the de Havilland Comet and later the Boeing 707 make long-distance travel faster and more accessible. However, early turbojets suffer from high fuel consumption, noise and heat. These limitations lead to turbofan engines, which improve efficiency by routing additional air around the engine core.

Modern fighter jets rely on low-bypass turbofans that balance speed and efficiency, often equipped with afterburners for short bursts of thrust. More specialised technologies, including ramjets and scramjets, are designed for supersonic and hypersonic speeds.