A beautiful mind

Padma Shri awardee Prof Goverdhan Mehta, one of India's most distinguished organic chemists, has spent more than six decades advancing research, building scientific institutions and mentoring generations of scientists. A former director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and a Fellow of the Royal Society, he spoke to TNIE's Siddhardha Gattimi about curiosity, failure, scientific temper and the ideas that shaped his remarkable career.

You often describe curiosity as the foundation of science. Where did your own journey begin?

Looking back, I realise my fascination with science began long before I knew what science actually meant. I grew up in a family where education was deeply valued. Learning was simply a way of life, encouraging me to observe, ask questions and remain curious.

Some of my earliest memories are of visiting factories and research laboratories with my parents during vacations. I was too young to understand the experiments, but the sight of glass apparatus, colourful liquids and scientists at work fascinated me.

Nature became my first classroom. I wondered why flowers had different colours, why leaves changed with the seasons and what produced the brilliant colours of Diwali fireworks. Chemistry gradually emerged as the subject that answered those everyday mysteries. By high school, choosing chemistry was a conscious decision and, looking back, one of the best I ever made.

Was there a defining moment when you felt you had become a scientist?

There was never a single defining moment. Becoming a scientist is a gradual journey shaped by mentors, experiences and constant learning.

The real turning point came when I joined the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune, for my PhD after completing my master's degree at BITS Pilani. There was no internet then, so I simply wrote to the Director expressing my interest. That letter eventually reached one of India's leading organic chemists, who accepted me as his student.

I joined IIT Kanpur after my postdoctoral work in the United States at just twenty-four. The institution was young but extraordinarily ambitious, attracting brilliant faculty from India and abroad. Being surrounded by such colleagues pushed me to raise my own standards.

Soon I began publishing independent research, including an early paper in the Journal of Organic Chemistry in 1971. I wasn't thinking about prestige. I simply believed it addressed an interesting scientific problem.

India's research ecosystem was much smaller then, so quality work received attention quickly. That early recognition strengthened my conviction that Indian scientists could compete internationally by measuring themselves against global standards rather than local expectations.

Research today is supported by sophisticated laboratories and advanced instruments. What were the biggest challenges when you began your career?

Infrastructure was our biggest challenge. Even basic laboratory equipment and chemicals were difficult to obtain because foreign exchange was scarce and procurement procedures were slow.

Rather than treating these limitations as obstacles, we learnt to improvise. A good example was our work in photochemistry. Researchers elsewhere used expensive lamps that produced light at specific wavelengths, but we simply could not afford them.

So we looked outside the laboratory. Hyderabad enjoys abundant sunshine for most of the year, and I wondered why we could not use sunlight itself as our light source. What began as an improvised solution eventually became one of our most recognised scientific contributions.

Those years also taught us the value of collaboration. Friends and colleagues abroad often mailed small quantities of chemicals that were otherwise impossible to obtain in India.

Most importantly, those experiences convinced me that great science is driven by ideas rather than infrastructure. Sophisticated laboratories help, but they cannot replace imagination, perseverance or originality.

Your research spans organic synthesis, stereochemistry, molecular architecture and nanoscience. Was this diversity intentional?

Absolutely. I have never believed a scientist should spend an entire career working on a single problem simply because it is familiar. My expertise has always been in designing molecules, but within that broad field I deliberately changed direction whenever I sensed a new frontier emerging.

I have always read scientific literature widely. Whenever I encountered a breakthrough that I believed would influence chemistry over the next decade, I wanted to understand it and contribute to it.

One such example was fullerene chemistry in the early 1990s. The discovery generated enormous excitement because it represented a completely new molecular architecture. Many believed such structures were nearly impossible to synthesise, but we decided to explore synthetic approaches to the problem.

Although we did not synthesise fullerene itself, our work became widely recognised because it addressed a question that fascinated chemists across the world. One of our papers became highly cited, proving that even pursuing ambitious problems can leave a lasting scientific impact.