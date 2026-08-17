Study reveals the building blocks of birdsong

Birdsong can seem almost limitless: one species whistles, another rattles, another races through a rapid sequence of notes. Yet beneath this extraordinary variety lies a shared musical vocabulary. Across more than 3,000 songbird species, scientists have identified eight basic acoustic motifs that birds mix and match to create their songs.

The finding comes from an international team led by researchers from the University of Saint-Etienne and the Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes–PSL in France. In a study published in Science on July 23, researchers analysed more than 1,16,000 recordings from 3,160 passerine species, one of the largest global examinations of birdsong to date.

The researchers were not simply counting chirps. They were looking at the architecture of birdsong — how sounds change in pitch and speed over time, and how different elements are combined.

What emerged was an acoustic toolkit of eight motifs: slow, fast and ultrafast trills; flat, slow-modulated and fast-modulated whistles; harmonic stacks; and chaotic notes. A bird’s song can then be thought of as a combination of these basic elements, rather like a musical composition assembled from a limited set of notes.

Yet the same eight building blocks do not produce the same music everywhere.

Biology and habitat influence the mix. The researchers found that the acoustic choices made by birds are linked to their biology, behaviour and the environments in which they live. On average, a passerine species uses around five of the eight motifs, while nearly two-thirds of songs contain multiple motifs.

Consider a bird living deep inside a tropical rainforest. Dense vegetation can interfere with the transmission of sound, making complicated signals harder to send over long distances.

In these environments, birds are more likely to use simpler motifs, particularly flat whistles and slow trills, which are more resistant to degradation as they travel through vegetation.

The pattern appears remarkably consistent across tropical regions. Similar acoustic strategies have been found in rainforests separated by thousands of kilometres, suggesting that unrelated birds can arrive at similar solutions when confronted with similar physical problems.

Temperate regions tell a different story. There, birds are more likely to use complex, information-rich motifs such as ultrafast trills. These sounds can pack considerable information into a short period, but they are also more vulnerable to distortion over distance. Why favour them? The researchers suggest that communication in these environments is more often at close range, while shorter breeding seasons and higher population densities can intensify competition for mates. In such circumstances, elaborate songs may offer greater advantages.

It is essentially a trade-off: simplicity travels better; complexity can communicate more.

But geography is only part of the story. The bird itself matters, too. The researchers found associations between birdsong and biological traits including social organisation, morphology and mating system. Body and beak size, for example, can influence what sounds a bird is physically capable of producing. Species that communicate over longer distances tend towards simpler motifs, while those communicating at closer range can make greater use of faster and more complex sounds.

Mating behaviour also enters the picture. More complex motifs were associated with species in which sexual competition is stronger, including species where males mate with multiple females. In such settings, a more elaborate vocal performance may help birds compete for mates or signal information about the singer.