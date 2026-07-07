Seismic challenge for AI

Artificial intelligence can diagnose cancer, forecast cyclones, translate languages and even help spacecraft navigate millions of kilometres through space. Yet when the Earth suddenly shakes, it confronts humanity with a question AI still cannot answer: When will the next big earthquake strike?

The answer, geophysicists say, lies deep beneath our feet. Unlike weather, which is continuously monitored by satellites, radar and weather stations, earthquakes originate several kilometres underground, hidden from direct observation. There, tectonic plates creep at little more than the speed of growing fingernails, slowly building stress over decades or even centuries before releasing it in seconds as powerful seismic waves. Scientists understand why earthquakes occur. Predicting exactly when, where and how intense the next one remains one of science’s greatest challenges.

“An earthquake is not an isolated event. It is the outcome of geological processes that may evolve over hundreds or even thousands of years,” said Dr Sreenagesh, former chief scientist at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad.

That immense timescale also explains why AI struggles. Artificial intelligence excels when it can learn from vast amounts of high-quality data, but earthquake science simply doesn’t have enough of it. Instrumental earthquake records extend back only about 150 years, while major earthquakes on the same fault may recur only once every few hundred, or even several thousand, years.

“We simply don’t have enough examples for AI to identify dependable patterns. It is a classic case of ‘garbage in, garbage out,” Dr Sreenagesh explained.

Even if more data were available, the Earth itself remains extraordinarily difficult to decode. Rock composition, underground fluids, pressure, temperature, fault geometry and friction all influence when a fault may rupture, yet many of these processes cannot be observed directly. Scientists are effectively trying to understand a machine whose most important components are buried kilometres beneath the surface.

That does not mean AI has no role in earthquake science. Machine-learning algorithms now detect tiny earthquakes hidden within enormous seismic datasets, analyse satellite imagery to measure subtle ground deformation, identify previously unknown faults and improve long-term seismic hazard assessments. These advances are transforming how scientists study earthquakes, even if they stop short of predicting them.

One study, however, has offered a glimpse of what the future might hold. Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin developed an AI model that reportedly forecast nearly 70% of earthquakes up to one week in advance during a seven-month trial in China. The findings generated international interest because the algorithm appeared to recognise subtle statistical signals missed by conventional methods.