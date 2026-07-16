Finding Dino

A dinosaur discovery rarely begins with a dinosaur. More often, it begins with palaeontologists walking for days through dry riverbeds and rocky slopes, searching for a bone fragment, tooth or unusual texture.

Unlike Hollywood’s dramatic excavations, a tiny surface fossil may be the only clue that something much larger lies buried beneath.

“Even a small bone fragment or isolated tooth on the surface can indicate that a much larger fossil lies buried beneath. Excavation itself requires remarkably simple equipment: geological hammers, chisels, brushes, needles, adhesives and protective plaster jackets used to stabilise fragile specimens before transportation,” Prof GVR Prasad, Professor at the Department of Geology in University of Delhi, told TNIE.

But the search begins much earlier. Palaeontologists study geological maps and research to identify rocks of the right age and environment, with ancient river and floodplain sediments more likely to preserve terrestrial dinosaurs.

“This explains why some parts of India have yielded abundant dinosaur fossils while others have produced very little. Large parts of the Himalayan region, for instance, are dominated by marine rocks from the same geological periods. Since these sediments formed beneath ancient seas rather than on land, they are unlikely to preserve the remains of terrestrial dinosaurs,” he said.

Marine deposits may preserve bones or footprints carried from land, but currents often scatter remains. Once excavated, fossils are protected and taken to laboratories, where years of preparation may precede identification, 3D modelling and publication in the scientific record.

Rebuilding animal from bone

But how do scientists reconstruct an animal nobody has ever seen alive? The bones themselves hold clues. Muscle attachment scars reveal where muscles once connected, while comparisons with birds and crocodiles, the closest living relatives of dinosaurs, help palaeontologists reconstruct posture, body shape and movement.

Limb bones can reveal an animal’s approximate height, length and weight, while 3D scanning allows fragile fossils to be studied and shared digitally. Skin colour and patterns remain largely uncertain unless rare fossils preserve soft tissues, but the skeleton provides a remarkably detailed blueprint.

When fossils refuse to fit the map

Sometimes, even a handful of fossils can challenge an entire evolutionary story.

“Fossils of prosauropods—early relatives of the giant long-necked sauropods—were once believed to have evolved primarily in South America before spreading elsewhere. Their discovery in India suggests that the evolutionary history of these animals may have been more complex than previously thought,” the geology professor added.

Then there are the teeth. Troodontid teeth identified in Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery Basin point to small dinosaurs closely related to modern birds, a group known mainly from North America, Europe and Asia.

Their presence in India raises two possibilities. They may have reached the Indian landmass as it drifted north after separating from Gondwana, or they may have been more widely distributed before Pangaea broke apart, with their fossils yet to be found elsewhere in the southern continents.

More discoveries from older rocks are needed to settle the question. And that uncertainty is precisely why every long walk across a dry riverbed matters.