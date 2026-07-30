A tune for thought

A man puts on his headphones before stepping onto a treadmill. As an upbeat song starts playing, he picks up speed. A student listens to soft instrumental music while studying. An elderly woman smiles as an old song reminds her of her younger days.

These are everyday moments. But scientists say they reveal that music does far more than entertain us. Listening to music activates multiple brain networks at the same time, influencing how we move, think, remember and feel.

Neurologists often describe music as one of the few experiences capable of engaging almost the entire brain at once. Unlike most everyday activities, listening to music simultaneously recruits regions involved in hearing, movement, memory, emotion, attention and reward. Decades of neuroscience research have helped explain why.

One of the most comprehensive reviews, Music in the Brain, published in 2022 by Peter Vuust and colleagues, suggests the brain is constantly trying to predict what comes next in a song. It anticipates the next beat, note or melody. When those expectations are met, or pleasantly violated, we experience enjoyment.

The researchers argue that music is not confined to the brain's hearing centres. Instead, it recruits networks responsible for movement, emotion, memory and reward, while learning music reshapes both brain structure and function. This overturned the long-held belief that music was processed mainly in the auditory cortex.

That broader view also explains why rhythm is so difficult to resist. Even while we are sitting still, the brain's motor system responds to music, preparing the body for movement. It is why people instinctively tap their feet, clap along or nod their heads to the beat. The man on the treadmill is simply responding to this connection between hearing and movement. Scientists are now exploring how rhythmic cues can help people recovering from stroke and those living with neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease regain movement and coordination.

Music's influence extends well beyond movement. A wedding song can instantly transport someone back to their special day. A devotional hymn can bring comfort. A childhood melody can unlock memories that seemed forgotten.