The genius who didn’t believe he was one

Akshay Venkatesh has been called a child prodigy and by some colleagues, a universal mathematician. The title the Fields medallist is least comfortable with is “genius”.

Speaking to Quanta Magazine at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) in Princeton, Venkatesh argued that the “genius stereotype doesn’t capture all the different kinds of ways people contribute to mathematics.” It is a surprising sentiment from someone whose life appears to fit that very narrative. Born in New Delhi in 1981, Venkatesh moved to Perth, Australia, with his parents when he was two. He won medals in international physics and mathematics Olympiads at ages 11 and 12, entered the University of Western Australia at just 13, graduated with first-class honours in mathematics at 16 and completed his PhD at Princeton University by the age of 20.

But behind those milestones was a young mathematician battling self-doubt.

Graduate school proved far removed from the neatly defined problems he had excelled at in school. Research was slower, uncertain and full of dead ends. Convinced his work lacked originality, he quietly considered leaving academia and even spent a summer at his uncle’s machine-learning startup as a backup plan. The turning point came in an unexpected conversation. Wondering why he had received a prestigious teaching position at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology despite his own doubts, Venkatesh turned to fellow mathematician Jordan Ellenberg. “Sometimes, people see things in you that you don’t see,” Ellenberg told him, Quanta Magazine reported.

Over time, Venkatesh discovered that his strength was not solving problems faster than everyone else. It was seeing connections others missed. His work has built bridges between number theory, dynamical systems, algebraic topology and the vast Langlands programme, transforming one area of mathematics before moving on to another.

In 2018, at the age of 36, he received the Fields Medal, mathematics’ highest honour, for his “profound contributions to an exceptionally broad range of subjects in mathematics” and his “strikingly far-reaching conjectures.”

Venkatesh’s colleagues often describe him as a mathematician who quietly transforms every field he enters. “People always say there is no universal mathematician nowadays because it is too difficult,” Emmanuel Kowalski told Quanta Magazine. “But his mind can think about anything.” For Venkatesh, however, the real measure of mathematics has never been genius, but the patience to keep searching until distant ideas finally come together.