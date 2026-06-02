A scientist’s Indian dream

From working under Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on India’s early missile programmes to leading the Defence Research and Development Organisation, former DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy has been at the forefront of the country’s defence trajectory. In an interaction with TNIE, he reflects on his journey, India’s growing self-reliance in defence technologies and the future of warfare.

Tell us about your journey from a remote village to becoming one of India's leading missile scientists

I was born into a lower-middle-class agricultural family in a very remote village in Nellore district. Until around Class 6, there was no electricity in our house and we studied under kerosene lanterns. My father was a farmer and could only read and write, and the same was true of my mother. Fortunately, our village had a school up to Class 10, so I completed my schooling there. My mother was the driving force in my life. In the 1970s, she dreamed that I should become an engineer, something no one from our village had achieved at that time.

I studied well and enjoyed a typical village upbringing. I spent time in the fields, with cows, buffaloes and oxen, and often chased birds away from crops. The village environment, with its trees, wells and tanks, shaped my childhood. One very different thing then was that teachers lived in the village. The teachers who taught us stayed among us, unlike today when many commute from nearby towns.

Every evening, a small group of us would go to our teacher's house and study until late at night, sometimes till 11 pm, before returning early in the morning. The bond between teachers, students and parents was extremely strong. My father would often ask the teachers how I was doing and tell them to correct me if I went wrong. Because of that trust, teachers took a personal interest in shaping our future. I strongly feel that the relationship between parents and teachers is very important.

One teacher who influenced me deeply was my mathematics teacher, Narasimham. He not only taught mathematics but also guided us in many aspects of life. He introduced us to cricket when none of us in the village even knew what the game was. Sometimes, if he liked a film, he would take me along with him to watch it. It was a friendly, family-like environment while still maintaining respect for the teacher.

After Class 10, I moved to Nellore for Classes 11 and 12 and studied in English medium for the first time. Coming from a village background, there was a fear of speaking English, although I was reasonably good at studies. Fortunately, I found excellent friends who were active in academics, sports and other activities. We studied together as a team, and many of us remain close friends even today. We all worked hard and eventually secured engineering seats.

How did you overcome the transition from Telugu medium to English medium in higher studies?

The real challenge was not English itself but the fear of speaking it. In fact, that fear did not disappear during intermediate and remained with me to some extent even during engineering. It gradually reduced only after I joined DRDO. My grammar, essay writing and academics were never a problem, but speaking English was difficult because, in the village, people would often make fun of someone who tried to speak English. Overcoming that psychological barrier took time and happened step by step.

Even during engineering, nearly 90% of the students were Telugu-speaking, so there was very little need to converse extensively in English. That changed after joining DRDO, where English became essential in daily work. I studied engineering at JNTU Anantapur, where hostel life taught me the value of teamwork. The hostel environment meant that you were constantly surrounded by people, studying, travelling and participating in activities together. That experience helped me learn how to work effectively as part of a team, which later became very important in my career.

The professors were excellent, and we were active not only in academics but also in social and student activities. I cherish my college days immensely, and many of those friendships continue even today. In fact, nearly 200 of my college friends attended my daughter's wedding. Those relationships taught me that individual brilliance alone is not enough; the ability to contribute to a team is equally important. Looking back, those years played a major role in shaping my career and personality.

For a layperson, how is BrahMos different from other missiles used around the world?

Generally, missiles are ballistic in nature, meaning they follow an elliptical path. If a missile has to travel 1,000 kilometres, it first climbs to a certain altitude and then follows an elliptical trajectory towards its target. If you throw a stone, it also follows an elliptical path. Even planets revolve around the Sun in elliptical orbits. That is the basic nature of a ballistic missile.

A cruise missile is different. It flies continuously at a very low altitude, much like an aircraft. It may fly at 10 kilometres, 5 kilometres, 1 kilometre or even as low as 100 metres. The advantage is that enemy radars find it much harder to detect because of horizon limitations. When a missile flies high, radars can detect it more easily, but when it flies low, detection becomes much more difficult. That is why cruise missiles are very effective.

Within cruise missiles, there are different categories. There are subsonic cruise missiles, which travel below the speed of sound, such as the American Tomahawk. BrahMos, on the other hand, is a supersonic cruise missile. It travels at nearly three times the speed of sound while flying at a very low altitude. Because it combines high speed with low-altitude flight, its impact is very high and interception becomes extremely difficult. That is what makes BrahMos special.

Why is BrahMos so difficult to intercept?

It is difficult, very difficult. That is why the next major development is hypersonic missiles, which travel at around Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound. Russia has demonstrated such capabilities, and India is also working in this area.

A few years ago, India tested a hypersonic system for a short duration. Hypersonic missiles use a scramjet engine, and that engine has been developed in India. Recently, the indigenous scramjet engine was successfully tested for 1,200 seconds. This is a significant achievement and gives tremendous confidence that India will soon possess a hypersonic missile capability.

Over the years, India has developed a wide range of missile systems. Prithvi evolved into Prithvi-I, Prithvi-II and the ship-launched Dhanush. Agni evolved into Agni-I, Agni-II, Agni-III, Agni-IV and Agni-V. We have also developed MIRVs, or Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles, where a single missile can carry multiple warheads to different targets.

In addition, we have the Ballistic Missile Defence Programme, Astra air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, UAV-launched and drone-launched missiles, anti-tank missiles such as Nag-I, Nag-II and MPATGM, and air-defence systems such as Akash, Akash-NG and Akash Mk-II. Today, I can confidently say that India has become completely self-reliant in missiles. The same is true in many other areas, including radars, sonars, torpedoes, airborne early warning systems, AWACS, tanks, guns, armoured vehicles and ships. This transformation has taken three to four decades, but India has progressed on a very fast trajectory.