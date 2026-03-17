The power of your thoughts

The email arrived at 9.12 am.

Two employees opened the same message within minutes. A brief notice from management: restructuring. Their roles were being terminated. By evening, both left the office carrying cardboard boxes, the same uncertainty following them home, along with the same questions about rent, bills, and what came next.

Months later, their lives would look very different. One would slowly stabilise. Sleep would return, and the nervous system would loosen its grip on constant alert. The job loss would fade into a difficult memory. The other would remain trapped in the same tension, the mind still scanning for threats long after the crisis had passed.

The difference lies not in the stress they faced, but in how the brain interprets it. At first glance, human stress responses appear similar. The amygdala detects threat, the hippocampus compares present events with memories, and the prefrontal cortex works to regulate reactions and guide decisions. Chemically, the pattern repeats across almost everyone. Cortisol mobilises energy. Adrenaline sharpens attention. Serotonin and dopamine work to restore equilibrium.

The machinery is the same, and yet the outcomes differ. For decades, neuroscientists have tried to understand this difference, and modern brain science has uncovered an idea that reframes the entire question: the brain is not merely reacting to the world. It is constantly predicting it.

Every moment, the mind constructs a quiet forecast about what will happen next and how the body should respond. It compares that prediction with what actually occurs, adjusting its internal model whenever the two fail to match. Neuroscientists call this process predictive processing, a framework some researchers consider as fundamental to brain science as evolution is to biology.

UK-based neuroscientist Anil Seth argues that conscious experience emerges from a constant negotiation between expectation and reality. The sense of ‘I am’, he suggests, arises from the brain’s ongoing predictions about the body and the world.

Most mismatches between expectation and reality pass unnoticed. But when they grow large, the brain adjusts, forming new connections and revising assumptions. Under chronic stress, predictions about danger can harden into lasting patterns of vulnerability or resilience. At the core of this process lies Bayesian inference: the idea that what we experience as reality is the brain’s best estimate of the world.

Consider the two employees who lost their jobs. One mind assumes the setback is temporary. Small signals of stability, a supportive conversation, a good night’s sleep, a promising interview, feedback into the brain’s model, and keeping prediction errors small.

Gradually, the amygdala lowers its alarm, the prefrontal cortex regains control, and the hippocampus records the event as temporary rather than catastrophic. At the cellular level, dendrites remain intact, cortisol stays within safe ranges, and neural circuits retain strong connectivity and flexibility.

Over time, the system recalibrates. Cortisol levels return to baseline. Psychiatrist Dr Bhavani explains, “When neural structures remain healthy during stress, the brain retains its ability to restore equilibrium and maintain resilience.” She further added that the second mind moves through the same setback with a different internal forecast. Instead of a temporary disruption, the prediction reads: confirmation that things are collapsing.

Positive signals fail to register. Encouragement is dismissed. Good days appear as anomalies rather than evidence. Each mismatch between expectation and reality accumulates, reinforcing the brain’s darker prediction. “In this situation, the brain quietly becomes its own devil’s advocate,” Dr Bhavani adds.