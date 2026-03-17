The unpredictable life of radioactive materials

The blast is what people imagine. A sudden flash, a rising cloud, the moment when history splits into “before” and “after”. Nuclear disasters and atomic weapons are often pictured as events that happen in an instant. But the real story — of radiation — begins after the explosion ends.

Long after the shock waves fade, a quieter process continues inside matter. Deep within atoms, unstable nuclei keep transforming, releasing radiation slowly and invisibly for years, decades, or even millennia. This is why nuclear weapons, damaged reactors, and bombed enrichment facilities alarm the world. Radioactive materials do not vanish once released; they persist, gradually changing through a process called radioactive decay.

Some unstable atoms break apart within seconds. Others remain active for thousands or millions of years. Because of these vast differences in decay rates, nuclear contamination can persist long after conflicts end or accidents are contained.

At the heart of the process lies a delicate balance within the atomic nucleus. According to Dr P Hima Bindu, associate professor of physics at Osmania University, stability inside the nucleus depends on several internal forces working together.

“Radioactivity can be visualised like a corn kernel popping into popcorn. A nucleus remains stable for billions of years when forces such as the strong nuclear force, neutron–proton ratio, binding energy, and nuclear shell structure stay balanced. When this balance is disturbed, the nucleus becomes unstable and undergoes radioactive decay to reach a more stable state,” she explains.

Even when scientists understand these conditions, the exact moment of decay cannot be predicted. Because radioactive decay is a quantum tunnelling event, scientists can only calculate the probability of when it might occur.