WHO calls for urgent action as South-East Asia leads in tuberculosis burden

NEW DELHI: The South-East Asia region continues to carry a disproportionate share of the tuberculosis burden, one of the leading infectious diseases in the world, said a World Health Organisation (WHO) official said on Tuesday.

On the World TB Day, the WHO called for stronger national leaderships, sustained investment and continued engagement of communities and people to control the spread of the disease.

In a statement, Dr Catharina Boehme, officer-in-charge, WHO South-East Asia, said, "The region accounts for approximately 34 per cent of people developing the disease globally and nearly 40 per cent of deaths.

In 2024 alone, an estimated 3.68 million people developed TB, and approximately 433,000 lives were lost, including 13,000 among people living with HIV," she said in a statement.

This year's theme -- "Yes! We Can End TB" -- is a timely reminder that progress is within reach when political commitment, science and innovation, and community leadership come together, Dr Boehme said.

Since 2015, South-East Asia has achieved 23 per cent reduction in TB deaths, and 16 per cent decline in TB incidence, outpacing the global average decline of 12 per cent.

Treatment coverage has expanded significantly to more than 85 per cent, with over 3.1 million people initiating treatment in 2024.

The member states continue to achieve treatment success rates above the global average, including for drug-resistant TB, while expanding preventive treatment for people living with HIV and household contacts, she said.

The national programmes are strengthening TB services, integrating them within primary health care and universal health coverage, and using data and innovation to reach those still being missed.