Giant leap|Part 2

As the countdown reaches zero at 6:24 pm EDT, the Space Launch System rises in a column of fire, its engines straining against Earth’s gravity. At liftoff, nearly 8.8 million pounds of thrust surge through the vehicle, driven by twin solid rocket boosters that burn for the first two minutes.

The ascent is violent, deliberate, and unforgiving — a phase where even minor anomalies can escalate quickly. For Artemis II, the first crewed lunar mission in more than five decades, this marks the beginning of a carefully sequenced test to carry humans beyond low Earth orbit once again.

The boosters separate and fall away, shedding weight and allowing the core stage — powered by four cryogenic RS-25 engines — to take over. These engines rely on liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen stored at extremely low temperatures, creating technical challenges under vibration and acceleration. Over the next several minutes, the core stage pushes Orion towards orbital velocity. By the time it shuts down and separates, roughly eight minutes into flight, the spacecraft is moving fast enough to remain in orbit — a critical milestone in the journey outward.

The Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage then assumes control. Its first burn lifts Orion into a stable, highly elliptical orbit around Earth. Here, the mission enters a brief but critical pause. Inside the Crew Module, Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen begin checks that determine whether they proceed further.

Environmental controls, carbon dioxide removal, navigation, and communication links are verified in real conditions. The crew also conducts manual piloting exercises, demonstrating that Orion can be steered with precision if automation fails — a capability vital for future deep-space operations.

This phase is not routine. It is a checkpoint. As Artemis II flight director Fiona Antkowiak told BBC, “Translunar injection is a huge decision — you must be sure the spacecraft can support the crew for up to 10 days, because once you commit, there are no quick ways to return.” The risk is clear: beyond this point, contingency options narrow.

Once cleared, the ICPS executes the translunar injection burn — a manoeuvre that sends Orion out of Earth orbit and onto a path towards the Moon.