Wi-Fried brains

The brain barely gets a moment of silence now before another notification, reel or glowing screen interrupts the thought.

A traffic signal turns red and a phone appears instantly. An elevator ride lasts seven seconds and somebody opens Instagram. A video ends, another begins, before the mind has time to sit still. Life now runs on endless stimulation, tiny dopamine hits delivered through glowing screens that follow people from the moment they wake up until they finally fall asleep beside charging cables and blinking notifications.

Boredom barely survives anymore.

But researchers increasingly argue that this constant escape from silence may be quietly exhausting the brain. “Boredom definitely has a negative connotation. However, in today’s day and age, boredom has started to seem like a luxury that few can afford. We have to consciously choose de-stimulation and boredom,” said counselling psychologist Shravya Saneev Merugu.

According to her, boredom is not simply the absence of entertainment but a mental space necessary for creativity, emotional processing and meaningful connection. “I believe boredom is an important part of creativity, coming up with novel solutions and most importantly spending time with ourselves in a way that reminds us what is most important, which is family and connection,” she added.

Scientists are increasingly beginning to understand why. Research in neuroscience shows that boredom activates something called the Default Mode Network (DMN), a network of brain regions that becomes active when the mind is not focused on external tasks. Neurologists say this network is associated with self-reflection, memory, imagination and internal thinking. Unlike attention networks that activate while solving problems or scrolling through information, the DMN becomes active during daydreaming, reflection and mind-wandering.

Neurologists also note that constant digital stimulation keeps the brain in a near-continuous state of attention switching, leaving fewer opportunities for deeper reflective thinking.

Harvard professor Arthur Brooks says this uncomfortable mental state may actually be essential for meaning and happiness. “You need to be bored. You will have less meaning and you will be more depressed if you never are bored.”

He explains that when people are not cognitively occupied, the brain shifts into the default mode network, where deeper questions begin surfacing. “What does my life mean? You go to uncomfortable existential questions when you’re bored,” he says.