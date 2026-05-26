Wi-Fried brains

The brain barely gets a moment of silence now before another notification, reel or glowing screen interrupts the thought.
A traffic signal turns red and a phone appears instantly. An elevator ride lasts seven seconds and somebody opens Instagram. A video ends, another begins, before the mind has time to sit still. Life now runs on endless stimulation, tiny dopamine hits delivered through glowing screens that follow people from the moment they wake up until they finally fall asleep beside charging cables and blinking notifications.
Boredom barely survives anymore.
But researchers increasingly argue that this constant escape from silence may be quietly exhausting the brain. “Boredom definitely has a negative connotation. However, in today’s day and age, boredom has started to seem like a luxury that few can afford. We have to consciously choose de-stimulation and boredom,” said counselling psychologist Shravya Saneev Merugu.
According to her, boredom is not simply the absence of entertainment but a mental space necessary for creativity, emotional processing and meaningful connection. “I believe boredom is an important part of creativity, coming up with novel solutions and most importantly spending time with ourselves in a way that reminds us what is most important, which is family and connection,” she added.
Scientists are increasingly beginning to understand why. Research in neuroscience shows that boredom activates something called the Default Mode Network (DMN), a network of brain regions that becomes active when the mind is not focused on external tasks. Neurologists say this network is associated with self-reflection, memory, imagination and internal thinking. Unlike attention networks that activate while solving problems or scrolling through information, the DMN becomes active during daydreaming, reflection and mind-wandering.
Neurologists also note that constant digital stimulation keeps the brain in a near-continuous state of attention switching, leaving fewer opportunities for deeper reflective thinking.
Harvard professor Arthur Brooks says this uncomfortable mental state may actually be essential for meaning and happiness. “You need to be bored. You will have less meaning and you will be more depressed if you never are bored.”
He explains that when people are not cognitively occupied, the brain shifts into the default mode network, where deeper questions begin surfacing. “What does my life mean? You go to uncomfortable existential questions when you’re bored,” he says.
Ironically, researchers believe modern technology may be interrupting this process constantly.
Brooks points to smartphones as one of the biggest reasons people rarely experience uninterrupted boredom anymore. Even brief pauses, such as standing at a traffic signal or waiting in line, are immediately filled with stimulation. “If every time you’re slightly bored pull out your phone, it’s going to get harder and harder for you to find meaning,” he says. “That’s the recipe for depression and anxiety and a sense of hollowness.”
Interestingly, several studies now suggest boredom may improve creativity under certain conditions.
A study in 2014 by Mann and Cadman found that people who completed boring tasks later performed better in creative thinking exercises, with researchers suggesting boredom encourages mind-wandering and unusual associations. A 2025 study by Krannich and colleagues similarly found that boredom during under-challenging tasks could boost creativity, though excessive stress or difficulty reduced it.
Experts say this distinction matters. While boredom can sometimes feel like stagnation or dissatisfaction, a constantly stimulated and stressed mind may benefit from periods of boredom, whereas excessive boredom in an understimulated mind can lead to emotional numbness. Researchers also warn that chronic boredom has been linked to depression, anxiety, impulsive behaviour, substance abuse and poorer emotional regulation.
But researchers also argue that occasional boredom and chronic emptiness are not the same thing. Instead, brief periods of unstimulated thinking may actually help people reconnect with themselves. “If we look at it from that perspective, I do feel like boredom or taking time for ourselves where we are not stimulated by digital media can help us spend time on problem-solving and searching for our personal identity,” Shravya added.
The problem, researchers say, is that modern life increasingly trains people to fear silence. One famous 2014 experiment led by Timothy Wilson of the University of Virginia and co-authored by Harvard psychologist Daniel Gilbert found that many participants preferred giving themselves electric shocks rather than sitting alone with their thoughts for 15 minutes.
But perhaps that discomfort is exactly the point. Experts believe boredom acts like a mental signal, telling the brain that something meaningful may be missing. Instead of immediately numbing that feeling with endless scrolling, researchers suggest allowing small periods of boredom to exist naturally.
Brooks recommends simple habits such as exercising without devices, commuting without constant audio stimulation and keeping phones away during meals. “Start getting better at periods that are 15 minutes and longer of boredom,” he says. “And watch your life change.”
Perhaps that is the strange irony of modern life. In a world where stimulation has become endless, boredom may no longer be something to escape. It may be something the brain quietly still needs.