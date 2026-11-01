Rare barreleye fish captured on camera in deep-sea encounter

Scientists have captured rare footage of the barreleye fish, a deep-sea creature known for its transparent head and distinctive green eyes, during an expedition in the Pacific Ocean.

Researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) spotted the fish about 55 miles off Monterey Canyon. The team observed it at a depth of around 1,970 feet and recorded it for 20 minutes, capturing its unusual features in high-definition footage.

The researchers were exploring the ocean aboard the vessel David Packard, using a remotely operated vehicle called Doc Ricketts to observe and collect deep-sea creatures when they encountered the fish.

Known scientifically as Macropinna microstoma, the barreleye is around six inches long and inhabits the ocean's twilight and midnight zones, between 2,000 and 2,600 feet below the surface. It is rarely seen because of its deep-sea habitat. In 40 years of exploring the ocean depths, the MBARI team had encountered the species only 10 times before.