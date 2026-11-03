How AI thinks in numbers

How does a machine that does not think like a human manage to produce answers that sound so human? Ask ChatGPT a question and a response appears in seconds, often with surprising fluency. Behind the seemingly effortless exchange, mathematics does the heavy lifting.

“First, your text gets converted into numbers—specifically, vectors, which are just lists of coordinates that place your words in a massive ‘map of meaning.’ Then, those numbers pass through hundreds of layers of weighted equations,” explains Mir Samreen, a mathematician and AI research analyst specialising in high-dimensional data training and algorithmic optimisation.

From words to numbers

Models first break sentences into smaller units called tokens. A token could be a complete word, part of a word or punctuation. These tokens are assigned numerical identifiers and mapped to vectors — numerical representations that the model can process.

Samreen compares this to a city map, where every word has an address based on meaning. ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ might be neighbours, while ‘Apple’ belongs in the fruit district. A vector, in this analogy, is the word’s address; linear algebra helps calculate relationships between these numerical representations.

In reality, however, these are not fixed addresses. A token’s representation is learned during training and can change as the model processes the surrounding context.

Order matters, too: ‘Dog bites man’ and ‘man bites dog’ contain the same words but mean very different things. Models therefore use mechanisms to represent token positions.

Where attention enters

The model processes these numerical representations through layers of neural-network computation.

In Transformer-based models, self-attention calculates relationships between tokens and assigns different weights to information in the surrounding context, helping the model build context-sensitive representations.

In the original Transformer architecture, attention uses three sets of representations called queries, keys and values. The model calculates relationships between queries and keys, converts them into weights and uses those weights to combine information from the values.

Matrix multiplication is a major part of neural-network computation, allowing large sets of numerical operations to be performed efficiently, often in parallel.

Several attention heads perform different calculations, while Transformer layers also contain feed-forward networks and other components that further transform information.