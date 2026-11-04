SLAC team confirms existence of third magnetic phase

Physicists have experimentally confirmed the existence of altermagnetism, a third phase of magnetism that combines properties of ferromagnetism and antiferromagnetism. The finding, led by researchers at the US Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, provides evidence for a magnetic phase first proposed in 2022. The study was published in Science.

The team established that manganese telluride (MnTe), previously classified as an antiferromagnet, exhibits altermagnetic properties. The researchers detected chirality, or handedness, in its magnetic structure. This asymmetry distinguishes altermagnets from conventional antiferromagnets, in which opposing electron spins cancel each other out without producing net magnetisation.