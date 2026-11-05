New AI framework could cut energy use in computing

Researchers at the University of Tokyo, in collaboration with NTT researchers, have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) framework that could significantly reduce the computational resources required to run AI systems. The approach uses the natural behaviour of physical systems to process information and was demonstrated using an optical computing system that operates with light instead of electrical signals. The findings could contribute to the development of faster and more energy-efficient AI hardware.

The growing size and complexity of AI systems have increased concerns over the energy required to train and operate them. Conventional computer chips rely on electrical signals passing through large numbers of transistors to perform calculations, generating heat and consuming power. Researchers are therefore exploring alternative computing methods that can improve efficiency without continuously increasing the size of AI models. One such approach involves using specialised physical systems to carry out computational tasks.

The research team, led by Associate Professor Kohei Nakajima of the University of Tokyo's Laboratory for Intelligent Systems and Informatics, redesigned the way AI systems learn so that physical hardware could perform computations more naturally. The work was demonstrated through simulations and experiments using optical computing, which processes information using light. Graduate student Yongbo Zhang said the team wanted to rethink the learning process rather than continue developing increasingly complicated models.