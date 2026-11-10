A web of mystery: Unravelling the science of Spider Silk

Aspider dangling from a ceiling may look ordinary, but the thread holding it up is anything but. Almost invisible, spider silk can withstand considerable force, stretch without snapping and absorb energy remarkably well. Pound for pound, some varieties can rival or exceed steel in strength and Kevlar in toughness. Yet spiders produce this material without furnaces, chemicals or industrial machinery. They simply spin.
For decades, scientists have tried to understand this feat. Recreating spider silk in laboratories has proven difficult because researchers could not fully explain how a liquid mixture of proteins becomes a strong, flexible fibre.
A recent study, reported by Quanta Magazine, offers a closer look at this transformation, revealing how proteins organise themselves before the silk takes its final form.
A protein-rich starting point
The process begins in specialised silk glands, where spiders produce proteins called spidroins. Stored in a concentrated liquid known as silk dope, they remain soluble despite being tightly packed. Water and salts help prevent premature clumping.
Spiders produce several types of silk. Dragline silk anchors webs and helps spiders lower themselves; elastic flagelliform silk absorbs the shock of struggling prey; aciniform silk wraps prey. Their properties depend partly on their proteins and how these assemble.
The mystery is what happens between the liquid stored inside the spider and the solid strand emerging from its spinnerets.
Mystery inside the liquid
Earlier theories suggested that proteins might align like liquid crystals or organise into tiny structures called micelles. In 2007, researchers observed liquid-like droplets in engineered spidroins. Called condensates, these dense, fluid-like collections organise molecules without making them rigid.
In 2020, biomaterials chemist Keiji Numata proposed that condensates could be an intermediate stage in spider silk formation.
The recent study provides evidence for this stage in natural silk, while leaving open the possibility that other molecular arrangements also contribute.
Chemist Gregory Holland of San Diego State University led the study of silk from female black widow spiders. In 2023 and 2024, Hannah Johnson and colleagues collected dragline silk from spiders anaesthetised with carbon dioxide. They examined liquid dope and gland condensates using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, and analysed solid fibres. AlphaFold modelling and molecular dynamics simulations helped explore how proteins reorganise.
Molecular stickers at work
The findings pointed to two amino acids — arginine and tyrosine — as important participants. When phosphate was added to liquid silk dope, chemical groups attached to these amino acids began interacting weakly within disordered regions of spidroin proteins. The interactions displaced water and helped gather proteins into denser, gel-like condensates.
The researchers called the amino acids molecular stickers. Their weak interactions bring proteins together without immediately making them rigid, and persist in the final fibre.
Daiwen Yang called the findings “direct evidence” that condensates form from native silk, according to Quanta Magazine.
The team’s simulations offered another clue. Spider silk derives much of its strength from structures called beta sheets — tightly organised arrangements of protein chains. The simulations suggested that arginine and tyrosine align near bends in these structures, potentially helping guide spidroins into their final configuration.
Condensates may not explain the entire process. Holland believes micelles and liquid crystals may also form at different stages or coexist as proteins move through the gland.
Holland described understanding the molecular mechanisms as “really the holy grail” for the field, according to Quanta Magazine. Questions remain about which other amino acids contribute and what chemical signals initiate each structural change. Phosphate may be one trigger, but researchers are investigating whether others are involved.
From liquid to fibre
As liquid dope moves through the narrowing spinning duct, its environment changes: pH falls, ions shift and water is removed, concentrating the proteins. The spider pulls the emerging fibre, helping align protein chains. These chemical and mechanical changes encourage beta sheets to form. They provide strength, while less ordered regions allow the fibre to stretch.
From tiny beta-sheet nanocrystals to larger organised bundles, the fibre combines rigid regions that provide strength with less ordered regions that allow it to stretch.
Can humans reproduce it?
This architecture could inspire materials for protective clothing, helmets, seat belts and biomedical scaffolds. Spider silk is biocompatible and forms under ordinary environmental conditions.
Manufacturing it at scale remains difficult. Spiders produce little silk and are hard to farm because many species are territorial or cannibalistic. Engineered spidroins and microfluidic systems have produced continuous fibres, but consistently matching natural silk’s strength remains a challenge.