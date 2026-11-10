A web of mystery: Unravelling the science of Spider Silk

Aspider dangling from a ceiling may look ordinary, but the thread holding it up is anything but. Almost invisible, spider silk can withstand considerable force, stretch without snapping and absorb energy remarkably well. Pound for pound, some varieties can rival or exceed steel in strength and Kevlar in toughness. Yet spiders produce this material without furnaces, chemicals or industrial machinery. They simply spin.

For decades, scientists have tried to understand this feat. Recreating spider silk in laboratories has proven difficult because researchers could not fully explain how a liquid mixture of proteins becomes a strong, flexible fibre.

A recent study, reported by Quanta Magazine, offers a closer look at this transformation, revealing how proteins organise themselves before the silk takes its final form.

A protein-rich starting point

The process begins in specialised silk glands, where spiders produce proteins called spidroins. Stored in a concentrated liquid known as silk dope, they remain soluble despite being tightly packed. Water and salts help prevent premature clumping.

Spiders produce several types of silk. Dragline silk anchors webs and helps spiders lower themselves; elastic flagelliform silk absorbs the shock of struggling prey; aciniform silk wraps prey. Their properties depend partly on their proteins and how these assemble.

The mystery is what happens between the liquid stored inside the spider and the solid strand emerging from its spinnerets.

Mystery inside the liquid

Earlier theories suggested that proteins might align like liquid crystals or organise into tiny structures called micelles. In 2007, researchers observed liquid-like droplets in engineered spidroins. Called condensates, these dense, fluid-like collections organise molecules without making them rigid.

In 2020, biomaterials chemist Keiji Numata proposed that condensates could be an intermediate stage in spider silk formation.

The recent study provides evidence for this stage in natural silk, while leaving open the possibility that other molecular arrangements also contribute.

Chemist Gregory Holland of San Diego State University led the study of silk from female black widow spiders. In 2023 and 2024, Hannah Johnson and colleagues collected dragline silk from spiders anaesthetised with carbon dioxide. They examined liquid dope and gland condensates using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, and analysed solid fibres. AlphaFold modelling and molecular dynamics simulations helped explore how proteins reorganise.