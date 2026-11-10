Five things to know about Anthropic

SAN FRANCISCO- Founded five years ago by a breakaway group from OpenAI, Anthropic is now preparing a stock market listing that will be the biggest test yet of AI's long-term financial viability.

Here are five things to know about the company behind the Claude chatbot.

OpenAI exiles

Anthropic's leaders learned to build AI at OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker, where they became known for their work on safety.

Dario Amodei joined the then-nonprofit in 2016, where he ran its safety team and a team studying "scaling laws." Scaling laws describe how AI models gain ability as they are trained on more data.

His younger sister Daniela joined OpenAI in 2018 and became vice president of safety and policy.

After disagreements with OpenAI leadership over how AI should be built, the Amodeis and several colleagues left in December 2020 and launched Anthropic four weeks later.

The bitter rivalry between the two San Francisco-based companies has continued since.

Siblings and housemates

Chief executive Dario Amodei and Daniela, the company's president, grew up in San Francisco's Mission District. Their father was a leather craftsman and their mother managed public library renovations.

According to the New York Times, two other Anthropic cofounders were the Amodeis' housemates in San Francisco before the OpenAI years: physicist Jared Kaplan, now chief science officer, and researcher Chris Olah, whom Dario Amodei had once tutored in math.

The remaining three cofounders also came from OpenAI. Sam McCandlish is Anthropic's chief architect and was previously chief technology officer.

Tom Brown oversees the computing infrastructure. He was among OpenAI's first 20 employees.

Jack Clark heads the company's public benefit work and founded the Anthropic Institute, an internal think tank. He is a former technology journalist who joined OpenAI in 2016.

Rationalists and effective altruists

Dario Amodei's thinking was shaped by two related movements.

The first is rationalism, associated with AI thinker Eliezer Yudkowsky, which holds that AI could become powerful enough to destroy society.

The second is effective altruism, which aims to make charitable giving as efficient as possible.

"Effective altruists" also supplied Anthropic's early money. Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz and Skype cofounder Jaan Tallinn backed the first funding round.

Sam Bankman-Fried invested $500 million through his company FTX in non-voting shares. After FTX collapsed and Bankman-Fried was sent to jail, that stake was sold for $884 million to repay the exchange's customers.

Amodei said in 2023 that he did not consider himself an effective altruist, though he was sympathetic to some of its ideas.

Critics including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia's Jensen Huang have called him a "doomer."