Sambhu Nath De: Cracking Cholera’s code

He was not one for crowds or the limelight. Yet, through a series of painstaking experiments in a Calcutta laboratory, Sambhu Nath De changed the way the world understood cholera. His discovery of the toxin behind the disease would go on to influence generations of research, even as recognition for his work remained limited in his own country.

In the 1950s, cholera remained a major public health threat, and scientists were still trying to understand how the disease caused such severe fluid loss. The prevailing explanation focused on the bacteria entering the bloodstream. De, however, believed the answer lay in the intestine. It was an unconventional line of inquiry, but he pursued it through a series of carefully designed experiments.

Born in 1915 in Garibati, a village on the western bank of the Ganga, De grew up amid financial hardship after floods ruined his family’s business. His uncle, Ashutosh De, encouraged his education and helped him continue his studies. De passed his matriculation examination with distinction and won a scholarship to Hooghly Mohsin College. He graduated in medicine from Calcutta Medical College in 1939, obtained a Diploma in Tropical Medicine in 1942 and went on to earn a PhD in pathology from University College Hospital Medical College, London, in 1949.