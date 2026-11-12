Argon isotope may offer clues to Uranus, Neptune origins

Scientists studying Uranus and Neptune may have found a new way to investigate the origins of the solar system’s two ice giants. A study led by the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) suggests that measuring argon-40 in their atmospheres could provide clues about the conditions and locations in which the planets formed.

Published in The Planetary Science Journal, the research examined whether the isotope could help determine the amount of rocky material beneath the planets’ atmospheres. However, the team found that atmospheric argon-40 may reveal more about their formation environments than their rocky or icy interiors.

“Despite decades of research, we still have surprisingly little information about what lies beneath the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune and their physical compositions,” said Dr Olivier Mousis, the study’s lead researcher and a planetary scientist at SwRI.