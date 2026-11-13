Researchers develop rechargeable battery using vitamin B12

Researchers at the University of Córdoba in Spain have developed a rechargeable zinc-air battery using vitamin B12 as a catalyst, demonstrating a new application for the vitamin in energy storage. The prototype has completed up to 250 charge-discharge cycles, marking an advance in the search for safer and more sustainable alternatives to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

The battery was developed by the Physical Chemistry research group (FQM-204) at the university's Chemical Institute for Energy and the Environment (IQUEMA). The team used vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, anchored to single-walled carbon nanotubes. The vitamin contains cobalt (III) at its core, which helps facilitate the electrochemical reactions required for battery operation.

The researchers faced the challenge of preventing vitamin B12 from dissolving in the battery's aqueous electrolyte because of its high solubility in water. They addressed this by attaching the vitamin to carbon nanotubes, replicating "the process by which amino acids bind together in proteins", explained Manuel Cano Luna, the study's lead author.