In one of Kolkata’s lanes, among the surplus equipment left behind after the Second World War, Dr Purnima Sinha found the parts she needed to build an X-ray machine for her doctoral research. She collected the discarded equipment, assembled the pieces and built the machine herself. It was an unusual undertaking for a woman pursuing experimental physics in the 1950s.
Her mentor, the legendary physicist Satyendra Nath Bose, supported her work. Once, during Purnima’s PhD years, one of Bose’s daughters asked her why she did not wear a bangle. Bose intervened with a response that would stay with the family: “She builds big machines, why should she wear a bangle?”
Purnima went on to become the first woman to receive a PhD in physics from an Indian university. But her life extended well beyond the laboratory. An X-ray crystallographer who studied clay minerals, she was also an artist, musician and musicologist who wrote on subjects ranging from science and society to biographies.
For her daughter, Dr Supurna Sinha, these were not stories of a distant scientific pioneer. They were part of growing up in a home where curiosity, experimentation and creativity were woven into everyday life.
“My mother was an X-ray crystallographer who had studied structures of clay minerals,” Supurna says. Purnima combined X-ray crystallography with differential thermal analysis to examine the crystal structures of clay minerals. She also studied ceramic colour and researched the origin of life, viewing clay as a substrate for its emergence.
At home, her scientific curiosity took a tangible form. Supurna remembers her mother building models of crystal structures using plasticine and push pins. She would tinker with things, take them apart and put them back together. She also had a rapport with the masons and carpenters who worked at the house, something Supurna remembers as unusual for a woman of her mother’s generation. This practical ability, combined with her scientific knowledge, helped Purnima assemble the X-ray machine using the surplus equipment she had collected in Calcutta.
Purnima began her doctoral research around the middle of 1951, when she joined S N Bose at the Khaira Laboratory in Kolkata. Bose advised her to investigate the structure of clay from different parts of India, using thermal and chemical analysis alongside X-ray scattering. He also suggested that she fabricate her own Coolidge-type X-ray tube, allowing its parts to be dismantled and reassembled when required.
The account of this research in Lilavati’s Daughters comes from the section written by Purnima herself in a joint article she co-authored with Supurna. Supurna shared this passage during the interview, offering a glimpse into the laboratory and the way research was carried out there.
“At that time about ten of us were involved in experimental research at the Khaira laboratory. Each of us used to fabricate her/his own instrument according to individual need. This was an unwritten rule in our laboratory,” Purnima wrote.
More experienced research students introduced newcomers to this way of working, while Bose kept track of the problems they faced and their progress. Purnima described the atmosphere as one of constructive cooperation among fellow students and people working in related departments.
The high-voltage transformer used for the X-ray equipment was fabricated in the university’s applied physics department. The equipment was assembled using surplus material from the Second World War gathered in the lane behind Dr Bidhan Roy’s house, while the remaining parts were put together in the department workshop.
The work eventually led to the classification of about fifty clay samples into categories such as kaolinite, montmorillonite, illite, vermiculite and chlorite. The results were compiled in 1955. After Bose retired from Kolkata University in 1956, Purnima continued detailed X-ray studies of the samples with Prof Kamalaksha Dasgupta. Her work led to publications in Nature.
Purnima’s doctoral research, titled ‘X-ray analysis of clay minerals of India’, was funded by the Assam Oil Company. The scholarship was `350 a month, compared with the government scholarship of `75. The company was interested in the research because understanding the structure of clay was essential to the process of digging for oil. This was also an early instance of industrial support for basic science.
Her work extended beyond clay analysis. She studied ceramic colour and explored questions about the origin of life, while pursuing interests beyond physics. She was an artist, musician and musicologist, and wrote on a range of subjects, including science and society and biographies. She also translated books such as Schrödinger’s Mind and Matter and Kamenetskii’s Unraveling DNA: The Most Important Molecule of Life into Bengali.
“I consider myself to be extremely lucky to have had such an exceptional person as a mother,” Supurna says. “She has influenced me deeply and her influence has also induced me to pursue art and music alongside Physics.”
Supurna’s earliest memories of science are closely tied to her mother’s workplace. As a child, she remembers visiting Purnima’s office at the Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute in Calcutta. One memory that stayed with her was seeing a pen recorder tracing the exothermic and endothermic peaks of a clay sample.
Another brought together the two worlds that would continue to interest her: science and art. With her mother and one of her colleagues, Supurna made a glass etching at the institute. The process involved coating a glass plate with molten wax, carving a design into it with a sharp needle and then immersing the plate in hydrofluoric acid.
“The process involved both knowledge of science and art,” she says. For Supurna, this intersection became one of the most lasting influences her mother had on her.
Her home offered plenty of room for such interests. Her mother’s library contained books on physics and subjects beyond it, including the Feynman Lectures, Norbert Wiener’s Cybernetics, Oparin’s Origin of Life and a large collection of Scientific American journals. Her parents — Purnima, a physicist, and her father, an anthropologist — never insisted that she pursue a particular subject. Instead, they created an environment that encouraged enquiry and creativity.
The family itself offered several examples of women pursuing academic careers. Supurna’s three maternal aunts were pioneers in their respective fields: one in economics, one in mathematics and another in chemistry. Her elder sister Sukanya is also a theoretical physicist, working at the Indian Statistical Institute in Bangalore. Their maternal grandfather, Naresh Chandra Sengupta, an eminent lawyer and writer, played a significant role in ensuring his daughters received higher education.
“My world view has been shaped by these exceptionally emancipated women and I have grown up to believe that such women are the norm rather than the exception,” Supurna says.
Bose, too, was a presence in Supurna’s childhood, long before she understood the significance of his contributions to physics. He was her mother’s mentor, and she frequently visited his home as a child. She remembers his “unassuming gentle smile”. Towards the end of his life, her parents also visited and interviewed him. It was only later, when she took up physics herself, that she came to understand the importance of his work in quantum statistics.
Her mother had spoken about Bose’s keen interest in experiments, despite being a theoretical physicist. He helped Purnima sort out practical problems she encountered during her experimental PhD research. Purnima, in turn, held the egalitarian atmosphere of his laboratory in high regard. Despite being the only woman pursuing a PhD in physics in his lab, she did not experience discrimination there.
That experience, however, did not mean the wider scientific world was free of prejudice. On one occasion, Purnima went for an interview at the Assam Oil Company for a senior scientist’s position in clay research, on Bose’s recommendation. The interviewer, on seeing her, exclaimed: “Bose has sent you! This is a job for a man. One has to go to the field and gather clay samples and analyse them.”
Purnima replied: “He has sent me as he is confident that I can handle it.” She was not selected. For Supurna, the episode was a clear instance of discrimination in a male-dominated scientific community, and another indication of how far ahead of his time Bose was.
Although Supurna grew up surrounded by science, her appreciation of physics developed more fully during her school years. At South Point High School in Kolkata, her physics teacher Anjan Dasgupta showed her and her classmates the subject’s distinctive combination of logic and connection with the natural world.
After completing her BSc in physics in India, she moved to the Physics Department at Syracuse University for an MS-PhD. Towards the end of her coursework, she became increasingly drawn to theoretical condensed matter physics. Its closer connection with experiments, compared with high-energy physics or gravity, made it more attractive to her. Her teacher Ranjan Bhattacharya at Jadavpur University and her uncle Shyamal Sengupta, who taught at Presidency College, Calcutta, influenced that decision.
At Syracuse, theoretical condensed matter physicist Maria Cristina Marchetti joined the department and became Supurna’s PhD guide. Supurna remembers her experience as a student as a positive one. Her teachers and fellow students, across gender, encouraged her and appreciated her approach to physics and problem-solving.
In later years, she came to admire Marchetti’s courage, determination and motivation in pursuing science while balancing her identities as a scientist and a mother. Supurna says she did not fully appreciate those challenges until she encountered gender-based discrimination herself.
Another important influence during her doctoral years was Rafael Sorkin, with whom she worked on a paper on quantum diffusion. His penetrating mind and open-minded approach to physics and beyond left a lasting impression on her.
During her PhD at Syracuse, she also met theoretical physicist Joseph Samuel, whom she later married. After completing her doctorate, she received postdoctoral offers from Europe, the United States, TIFR in Mumbai and IISc in Bangalore. She chose IISc because her research interests were closer to the work being done in its Physics Department and because it allowed her to be with her husband.
The support of her husband and parents-in-law has helped her continue in the field. “My husband and I have had Physics as one of the most important links which bind us,” she says. Their daughter Roshni, born in 1996, shares the family’s enquiring spirit. She is a graphic designer interested in illustration and graphic design for science communication, and recently gave a talk on the art of science communication at OIST in Okinawa.
Supurna’s own experience of gender discrimination came after her PhD, when she began building her career and seeking a permanent faculty position. Until she completed her doctorate, she says, she had encountered no gender stereotypes and had received encouragement. The difficulties emerged later.
“It is only after a woman begins to build her career that the problems come up. I feel every woman has the same story. There is a veil of prejudice that you are looked through as a woman,” she says.
Although she struggled initially, she also encountered women and men who positively influenced her pursuit of science. “Science doesn’t have a gender,” she says. She believes that women, who were denied access to science in the past, can be particularly passionate, sincere and dedicated. “Hardship brings out the best sometimes.”
After years of experience, she still occasionally encounters stereotypes, but they no longer affect her in the same way. She recognises that this becomes possible once a woman is established as a scientist. In the early stages of a career, discriminatory comments can hurt. Her advice to younger women is to ignore them and not let sexism define their views.
For Supurna, a key part of addressing the problem is ensuring gender balance in scientific institutions. As long as women are seen as minorities, she says, they may not receive the intellectual respect they deserve. There needs to be an equal proportion of men and women in decision-making positions, alongside a conscious policy of gender balance in faculty recruitment and in the formation of decision-making committees.
She has seen changes at her workplace over the years. At the Raman Research Institute, every academic group now has women faculty members, a significant change from when she began her career. For the past three and a half years, she has also been the coordinator of the ICTS-RRI Maths Circle at the Raman Research Institute. The forum introduces children with a special interest in mathematics to different areas of the subject through open-ended explorations.
Her advice to young women considering a career in physics is to pursue their interests with determination and honesty. Science, she says, is often misunderstood as being made up entirely of logical rules. Logic is only one part of it; imagination is what allows ideas to take shape.
Her advice to young women is to pursue science with determination and imagination. “Remember to be grounded but have wings of imagination,” she says. “There should be happiness in your pursuit.”
And, as her mother’s life demonstrated, a life in science need not leave other interests behind. Supurna continues to pursue art alongside her research. “It is imperative that one pursues one’s other interests and talents as well.”