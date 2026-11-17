In one of Kolkata’s lanes, among the surplus equipment left behind after the Second World War, Dr Purnima Sinha found the parts she needed to build an X-ray machine for her doctoral research. She collected the discarded equipment, assembled the pieces and built the machine herself. It was an unusual undertaking for a woman pursuing experimental physics in the 1950s.

Her mentor, the legendary physicist Satyendra Nath Bose, supported her work. Once, during Purnima’s PhD years, one of Bose’s daughters asked her why she did not wear a bangle. Bose intervened with a response that would stay with the family: “She builds big machines, why should she wear a bangle?”

Purnima went on to become the first woman to receive a PhD in physics from an Indian university. But her life extended well beyond the laboratory. An X-ray crystallographer who studied clay minerals, she was also an artist, musician and musicologist who wrote on subjects ranging from science and society to biographies.

For her daughter, Dr Supurna Sinha, these were not stories of a distant scientific pioneer. They were part of growing up in a home where curiosity, experimentation and creativity were woven into everyday life.

“My mother was an X-ray crystallographer who had studied structures of clay minerals,” Supurna says. Purnima combined X-ray crystallography with differential thermal analysis to examine the crystal structures of clay minerals. She also studied ceramic colour and researched the origin of life, viewing clay as a substrate for its emergence.

At home, her scientific curiosity took a tangible form. Supurna remembers her mother building models of crystal structures using plasticine and push pins. She would tinker with things, take them apart and put them back together. She also had a rapport with the masons and carpenters who worked at the house, something Supurna remembers as unusual for a woman of her mother’s generation. This practical ability, combined with her scientific knowledge, helped Purnima assemble the X-ray machine using the surplus equipment she had collected in Calcutta.

Purnima began her doctoral research around the middle of 1951, when she joined S N Bose at the Khaira Laboratory in Kolkata. Bose advised her to investigate the structure of clay from different parts of India, using thermal and chemical analysis alongside X-ray scattering. He also suggested that she fabricate her own Coolidge-type X-ray tube, allowing its parts to be dismantled and reassembled when required.

The account of this research in Lilavati’s Daughters comes from the section written by Purnima herself in a joint article she co-authored with Supurna. Supurna shared this passage during the interview, offering a glimpse into the laboratory and the way research was carried out there.

“At that time about ten of us were involved in experimental research at the Khaira laboratory. Each of us used to fabricate her/his own instrument according to individual need. This was an unwritten rule in our laboratory,” Purnima wrote.

More experienced research students introduced newcomers to this way of working, while Bose kept track of the problems they faced and their progress. Purnima described the atmosphere as one of constructive cooperation among fellow students and people working in related departments.

The high-voltage transformer used for the X-ray equipment was fabricated in the university’s applied physics department. The equipment was assembled using surplus material from the Second World War gathered in the lane behind Dr Bidhan Roy’s house, while the remaining parts were put together in the department workshop.

The work eventually led to the classification of about fifty clay samples into categories such as kaolinite, montmorillonite, illite, vermiculite and chlorite. The results were compiled in 1955. After Bose retired from Kolkata University in 1956, Purnima continued detailed X-ray studies of the samples with Prof Kamalaksha Dasgupta. Her work led to publications in Nature.

Purnima’s doctoral research, titled ‘X-ray analysis of clay minerals of India’, was funded by the Assam Oil Company. The scholarship was `350 a month, compared with the government scholarship of `75. The company was interested in the research because understanding the structure of clay was essential to the process of digging for oil. This was also an early instance of industrial support for basic science.

Her work extended beyond clay analysis. She studied ceramic colour and explored questions about the origin of life, while pursuing interests beyond physics. She was an artist, musician and musicologist, and wrote on a range of subjects, including science and society and biographies. She also translated books such as Schrödinger’s Mind and Matter and Kamenetskii’s Unraveling DNA: The Most Important Molecule of Life into Bengali.

“I consider myself to be extremely lucky to have had such an exceptional person as a mother,” Supurna says. “She has influenced me deeply and her influence has also induced me to pursue art and music alongside Physics.”