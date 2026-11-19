Researchers have identified an unintended magnetic layer that can distort measurements of Mn₃Sn, a promising material for next-generation electronics. The discovery, made by scientists from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the Max Planck Institute for Microstructure Physics, highlights how processes used to prepare samples can alter the material's properties. The findings were published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Mn₃Sn, a compound of manganese and tin, belongs to a class of chiral antiferromagnets in which the magnetic moments of neighbouring atoms are arranged at 120-degree angles. Although their magnetic moments cancel each other out, antiferromagnets are resistant to electromagnetic interference and can switch states up to 1,000 times faster than conventional magnets. These characteristics make them candidates for faster and more energy-efficient electronic components.

To investigate the material, the team produced nanometre-thick Mn₃Sn layers and combined them with platinum or a nickel-iron alloy. They used ultrashort laser pulses to excite the samples and measured the resulting electrical voltages within picoseconds, or trillionths of a second.