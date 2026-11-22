A team of researchers in South Korea has developed a technique to control both the wavelength and polarisation of infrared light by stacking and twisting atomically thin semiconductor layers. The breakthrough could pave the way for advanced optical technologies, including LiDAR sensors for autonomous vehicles, night-vision imaging and biosensors.

Led by Professor Jeongyong Kim of the Department of Energy Science of Sungkyunkwan University, the team used two anisotropic semiconductor materials — rhenium disulfide (ReS₂) and rhenium diselenide (ReSe₂) — whose optical properties vary with crystal orientation. The researchers stacked the materials and twisted them at angles ranging from 1° to 88°, creating a new moiré pattern between their atomic lattices. This enabled stable emission of infrared light through interlayer excitons at virtually any twist angle.

Interlayer excitons form when negatively charged electrons and positively charged holes occupy different layers of stacked semiconductors and bind together. Unlike ordinary excitons, they have lifetimes tens of times longer and can be more easily controlled using external voltage, making them promising for low-power optoelectronic devices and quantum computing. However, conventional two-dimensional semiconductors have limited control over their emission, with light emerging only at specific angles and without polarisation.