By Shalini Manoj

Imagine a drone flying over a stretch of unfamiliar land. Below it are mountains, rocks and endless terrain. Above it, there may be no reliable satellite signal to guide it. If GPS goes dark, the drone still needs to know where it is and where it is headed. Two students from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, are working on a way to make that possible.

The idea took shape during a challenge far removed from the battlefield. Naman Kasliwal and Shiv Patil met at the university’s CORAS Lab while participating in the ISRO Robotics Challenge (IROC). Their team was tasked with developing a drone capable of navigating on Mars, where GPS is unavailable and communication delays make continuous remote piloting impractical. Of the original 10-member team, Kasliwal and Patil were the only two who continued working on the project.

An Army officer they met during the challenge suggested exploring its potential for defence applications, particularly in areas where electronic warfare could disrupt satellite navigation. This prompted them to take the idea beyond the laboratory and conduct field trials. Their startup, Beijan Tech, has since tested the technology in Leh and Pokhran and is working towards its integration into defence platforms.

At the heart of the technology is the Beijan Autonomous Navigation Module (BANM), an anti-jamming system that uses onboard cameras, satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to interpret its surroundings, estimate the drone’s movement and calculate its position without relying on GPS.

The drone’s operations involve two complementary functions: onboard navigation and communication with the command and control centre. While BANM handles navigation, Beijan’s Prachand Swarm Ground Station monitors drones and connects them with ground units. Using standard mission-planning workflows, operators can assign high-level objectives, such as surveying a designated area or dropping payloads. The onboard AI then manages local navigation, movement and obstacle avoidance.

Kasliwal said the team developed proprietary visual navigation software and optimised it to run on smaller, lighter hardware. “The module acts as a secondary source of navigation that relies entirely on vision data gathered from onboard cameras,” he said.

BANM uses wide-angle cameras to capture the terrain below and ahead of the aircraft. Its software identifies features such as rocks, structural edges and variations in the landscape, tracking their movement between successive images to estimate the drone’s velocity, orientation and three-dimensional trajectory.