By examining the samples, the researchers identified two types of magnesium-rich rocks with distinct geological origins. Moderately magnesium-rich norites formed when the initial impact melted vast quantities of lunar rock. The molten material subsequently cooled and differentiated, producing rocks that were later exposed at crater central peaks. Some were excavated by the Finsen impact and deposited at the Chang’e-4 landing site.

The second group, comprising highly magnesium-rich rocks, originated from a separate magmatic process triggered by the same giant impact. These rocks were later thrown up by the Chaffee S impact and carried to the Chang’e-6 landing site.

Combining sample analysis, remote sensing and numerical simulations, the team dated subsequent major impacts, placing the Apollo basin’s formation at around 4.2 billion years ago and the Orientale basin at approximately 3.87 billion years ago.

“The South Pole–Aitken basin is so deep that it excavates materials from the Moon’s deeper layers, giving us a window into processes we wouldn't otherwise be able to study,” Dr Qian said.