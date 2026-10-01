Record X-ray flash may reveal magnetar birth: Study

Astronomers may have witnessed the birth of a magnetar after two neutron stars collided, following the detection of an unusually long-lasting X-ray flash.

The event, designated EP250704a/GRB 250704B, was detected on July 4, 2025, by the SVOM, Insight-HXMT and Einstein Probe satellites. While its gamma-ray burst lasted only about half a second, Einstein Probe detected bright X-ray emission for nearly 10 minutes.

A study published in Science Bulletin found evidence supporting a neutron star merger as the source of the event. Astronomers have traditionally used short gamma-ray bursts, which can disappear in less than two seconds, to identify such collisions.