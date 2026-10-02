India-born scientist wins 2026 Wolf Chemistry Prize

India-born scientist Shankar Balasubramanian has been named a recipient of the 2026 Wolf Prize in Chemistry for his contribution to the development of next-generation DNA sequencing. He shares the honour with David Klenerman and Pascal Mayer.

The trio’s work helped change the scale and speed at which genetic information could be analysed, making DNA sequencing a powerful tool for genomic medicine. According to the Wolf Foundation, the sequencing platform developed from their work now underpins more than 90 per cent of sequencing data generated globally and has contributed to advances in genomics and precision medicine.

A key breakthrough came from Balasubramanian and Klenerman’s development of a massively parallel sequencing approach. It contributed to a million-fold increase in sequencing speed while significantly reducing costs, helping bring the cost of sequencing a human genome to below $200. Mayer was instrumental in converting these advances into a high-throughput sequencing system. His contribution involved bringing together the chemistry, microfluidics, optics and computational elements needed to operate the technology on a large scale.