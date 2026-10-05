Nobel medicine prize goes to three scientists for research into brain activity

STOCKHOLM: The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded Monday to three scientists whose work led to a tool that uses light to help unravel how the brain works.

Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel have carried out research into light-gated ion channels and optogenetics. The Nobel Assembly lauded their work and said their tool is now being used in laboratories around the world to reveal the brain's mysteries.

Deisseroth, 54, is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and Stanford University professor in California. Hegemann, 71, is at Humboldt University in Berlin, and Nagel, 73, most recently worked at the University of Würzburg, also in Germany, the assembly said.

Research opened a new era in neuroscience

Optogenetics opened what the Nobel assembly called a new era in neuroscience following the discovery of a light-controlled switch to turn on and off nerve cells and circuits in the brain to better learn how it works. The research has started unraveling the pathways that lead to behavior and disease.

The breakthrough began when Hegemann explored how a single-celled type of green algae can swim toward light. He and Nagel discovered a particular protein that, when illuminated by blue light, opens a channel to create an electrical impulse. Putting that protein into other cells makes them light-sensitive.

Deisseroth then worked with the gene that controls that protein to create a light-controlled switch for nerve cells in the brains of living mice.

"People usually think about light as a way of collecting information to observe things," he said. "But this is the opposite of that. This is using light to control things, to make things happen, and to do it in a very precise way."

Deisseroth first developed tiny fibers to deliver light to cells modified with the light-sensitive gene and said there now are other techniques to switch on or off neurons being studied.

Optogenetics is mostly a research technique to learn how specific neurons and neural circuits work, which can then lead to development of treatments, including regimens for autism and schizophrenia that other scientists are pursuing, he said. A technique he called direct optogenetics is being used to test a treatment for a genetic form of vision loss called retinitis pigmentosa.