Human brain cells in mice open new window to study neurological disorders

In the new model, the human tissue expanded substantially and occupied most of the vacant cortical space. The researchers found that human neurons formed connections with the mouse nervous system, generated organised activity and extended nerve fibres towards the spinal cord. The tissue also developed several specialised human cortical cell types that are difficult to observe in conventional laboratory cultures.

A more realistic environment

According to Dr Ishwariya Venkatesh, senior scientist at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), the major advance is not simply putting human cells into an animal, but allowing them to develop on a much larger scale and interact with an existing nervous system.

“Human cells in a dish do not allow us to fully understand how they behave in an integrated system,” she explained. The new model, she said, provides an opportunity to observe how human neurons receive signals from the host brain, generate activity and establish connections with other parts of the nervous system.

The study also identified a small population of neurons with molecular characteristics generally associated with large-brained mammals. Dr Ishwariya, however, cautioned against making broad conclusions from this finding because the population was relatively small.

The work builds on earlier research in which human cortical organoids were transplanted into newborn rats. Those studies showed that human neurons could mature and connect with sensory circuits in the host animal. The latest work attempts to overcome the problem of limited space and competition from the host brain by creating a large cortical cavity before transplantation.

Not a human-like mouse

The possibility of human brain cells changing an animal’s behaviour inevitably raises a more provocative question: could such animals develop human-like cognition or consciousness?

Experts said there is no evidence for such a conclusion. Prof Ramesh Kumar Mishra, a cognitive scientist at the University of Hyderabad, said the study should be viewed primarily as a technological advance.

“The presence of human neurons does not mean that the mouse has acquired a human mind,” he said, stressing that scientists still do not have a definitive understanding of which brain cells or circuits give rise to consciousness.

The behavioural experiments in the study also do not indicate that the animals became more intelligent. Researchers found broadly preserved locomotion, along with some selective differences in limb coordination and spontaneous behaviour.

Prof Mishra said it would therefore be premature to infer human-like consciousness, emotion or thought from the presence of human neurons in the mouse brain.

“The question is not simply whether human cells are present, but what kind of networks they form and what functional consequences those networks produce,” he said.

Highlighting the potential for disease research, Dr Sudhir Kumar, senior neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, said, “Access to living human brain tissue remains one of the biggest challenges in neuroscience. Researchers can grow [human brain tissue] in laboratory dishes, but such systems cannot fully reproduce the environment of a living brain. The new model could eventually allow scientists to study how human neurons behave in an intact nervous system and investigate diseases that cannot be directly studied in living human brains.”

However, he stressed that the present study has not demonstrated a treatment for autism, epilepsy or other neurological disorders. The study is at a very early stage, he said, adding that translating such research into treatments could take 10 to 20 years.

The Stanford team has already demonstrated one possible application. When the animals were subjected to low-oxygen injury, the human graft showed molecular responses associated with hypoxic injury, and the model provided behavioural readouts. The authors say such experiments could eventually help researchers investigate neurodevelopmental disorders and test potential therapies.

Dr Kumar cautioned that changes seen at the cellular or imaging level cannot automatically be considered a clinical success. For a patient, improvement in brain imaging is not enough. There has to be an improvement in function, he said, pointing out that a treatment for epilepsy, for example, ultimately needs to reduce seizures rather than merely alter a particular brain region.

Where does ethics begin?

The more human tissue is incorporated into animal brains, the more complicated the ethical questions could become.

Dr Ishwariya said the present model does not appear to cross an obvious ethical boundary because the host remains fundamentally a mouse and the human tissue is developmentally immature. However, she said the ethical discussion will become more important as the maturity and complexity of such grafts increase.

Questions could become particularly difficult if future experiments produce more extensive human neural activity, significantly alter cognition or involve species that are evolutionarily closer to humans.

Dr Kumar takes a more cautious view. He said scientists need to consider whether there should be limits on modifying an animal’s brain, particularly if future models begin showing substantial behavioural or cognitive changes.

Mishra similarly argued that the scientific community should not speculate about human-like consciousness without evidence, but should simultaneously begin discussing the ethical boundaries before the technology advances further.

Could India do it?

Indian scientists are already working with human induced pluripotent stem cells, organoids, single-cell sequencing and advanced imaging techniques, said the CCMB scientist. The major challenges in replicating a study of this scale would be sustained funding, specialised infrastructure and long-term multidisciplinary collaboration.

Prof Mishra said India has capable researchers but remains behind leading countries in the scale and resources available for cutting-edge neuroscience.

The technology, therefore, is unlikely to produce an immediate medical breakthrough. But it could provide researchers with something they have long lacked: a way to observe human neurons developing and functioning inside a living nervous system. For now, scientists emphasised that the mice remain experimental models, not miniature human brains.