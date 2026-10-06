Killing two birds with one one using invasive plants

Invasive plants have finally emerged as a productive factor in dealing with a matter of global concern: excess fluoride in groundwater, which poses an environmental and public health risk.

Researchers from Northeast Normal University in China have developed a new invasive plant-derived material that efficiently captures fluoride while also creating value from invasive plant biomass.

The research team developed a nano-magnesium oxide modified pyro-hydrochar (or nMgO/Py-HyC), made from residues of the invasive plant Rhus typhina. The material achieved a maximum fluoride adsorption capacity of 469.64 milligrams per gram, outperforming the magnesium oxide (MgO)-based adsorbents compared in the study.