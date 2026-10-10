A distant, icy world has weather much like Earth's

A Jupiter-sized world just 7.5 light-years away has revealed weather patterns and atmospheric processes that resemble those on Earth and Jupiter. Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), Brittany Miles, assistant astronomer at the University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory, led a team that observed WISE 0855, the coldest known brown dwarf, for 11 hours, collecting a spectrum of its light every 15 minutes.

The observations provide the most detailed time-series portrait of this frigid object to date and offer the first direct confirmation that water clouds on another world change thickness over time, much like clouds on Earth.

The study found that WISE 0855’s atmosphere is shaped by at least two processes occurring simultaneously. High-altitude water clouds grow thicker and thinner as the object rotates, while convection carries chemical gases from deep within its atmosphere towards the surface. Separating these two signals, which older telescopes could not do, demonstrates the capabilities of JWST.

Previously, astronomers relied on photometric observations, which combined the effects of clouds, chemistry and temperature, making it difficult to distinguish between them. JWST’s spectroscopic observations have now enabled researchers to identify these processes separately.

Reading a cold world's atmosphere

Brown dwarfs occupy a middle ground between planets and stars. They are too massive to be classified as planets but too small to sustain the nuclear fusion that powers stars. Instead, they emit faint light from the residual heat left over from their formation.

WISE 0855, with a temperature of approximately 265 kelvins (-8°C or 17°F), is among the coldest known objects in this category. With roughly twice Jupiter’s mass and nearly the same size, it resembles a free-floating gas giant in several ways.

Understanding its atmosphere requires astronomers to account for how gases and clouds affect the light escaping into space. Mark Marley, director and department head of the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and a co-author of the study, has highlighted the role of this atmospheric filtering in interpreting observations.

As WISE 0855 rotates, different regions of its atmosphere come into view. These patches have varying cloud cover and temperatures, creating a changing pattern of warmer and cooler areas.

JWST’s medium-resolution spectrograph was sensitive enough to track these variations across individual molecular features, a capability that previous observatories lacked for an object this cold.