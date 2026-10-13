Mirror, mirror, who’s the molecule of choice?

By Kavirayani R Prasad

Chirality is a major phenomenon in nature, and molecular asymmetry is of pivotal importance in biological, chemical, medicinal and pharmaceutical sciences. An object is considered chiral if it cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, much like the human right and left hands. Such mirror-image molecules are called enantiomers. They have identical chemical formula and physical properties, but differ in the direction in which they rotate plane-polarised light and their interaction with other chiral molecules.

Life on Earth is based on chirality, or handedness. The essential molecules of life, amino acids and sugars, exist in one of the two mirror-image forms, a phenomenon known as biological homochirality. Amino acids, the structural elements of genetically encoded proteins, occur predominantly in the L-form in nature, while sugars, the building blocks of DNA and RNA, occur in the D-form. This uniform handedness is essential for the structure and function of biological systems.

Producing a single enantiomer through an abiotic process is challenging because, in the absence of a symmetry-breaking influence, chemical reactions generally produce nearly equal amounts of both enantiomers. Asymmetric synthesis using external chiral catalysts is well established, with major advances recognised with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2001 and 2021. However, the origin of biological homochirality remained a mystery.

Several theories have been proposed to explain this phenomenon. One suggests that circularly polarised light (CPL) from neutron stars could preferentially destroy one enantiomer of amino acids, leaving an excess of the other that was subsequently delivered to early Earth. Another theory points to chiral inorganic quartz crystals as a possible means of favouring the formation of single-handed compounds. However, these proposals do not fully explain how the highly selective homochirality observed in nature could emerge from an extremely small initial imbalance between right- and left-handed molecules, particularly when chemical reactions initially produce nearly 50:50 mixtures of enantiomers.