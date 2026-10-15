Astronomers trace origins of Treble Clef behind Milky Way

Astronomers have traced the origins of an unusual radio structure resembling a musical treble clef to an ancient black hole outburst and the collision of two galaxy clusters, using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes.

Nicknamed the “Treble Clef”, the formation was difficult to investigate because it lies almost directly behind the Milky Way’s disc, where stars, gas and dust obstruct observations. Researchers overcame this challenge by combining X-ray, radio and infrared data to study the region.

Observations from Chandra and Germany’s eROSITA X-ray telescope revealed vast quantities of superheated gas, confirming the presence of a galaxy cluster. Further analysis showed that two clusters are merging, with the collision likely occurring a few hundred million years ago.