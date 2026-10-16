Astronomers discover first potentially green star

Astronomers at the University of Warwick have identified a white dwarf star that could appear green to the human eye, challenging conventional ideas about stellar colours. Their research also reveals that some of these stellar remnants glow pink, purple, yellow and cyan.

Published in RAS Techniques and Instruments, the study shows how the extreme density of white dwarf atmospheres can alter the colours of light they emit. White dwarfs are the compact remnants of stars that have exhausted their nuclear fuel.

Unlike ordinary stars, their atmospheres can contain trace elements such as carbon, calcium and sodium. Under high-density conditions, these elements interact with surrounding helium, absorbing light at particular wavelengths and changing the star’s apparent colour.