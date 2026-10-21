NASA steps up work on nuclear-powered Mars mission

NASA is advancing the development of a nuclear power system for its SR-1 Freedom spacecraft, which is scheduled to launch in late 2028 to demonstrate nuclear electric propulsion beyond Earth’s orbit.

The mission will mark the first time a fission-powered spacecraft travels beyond Earth orbit, paving the way for future deep-space exploration. NASA and its partners have agreed on key contract actions to accelerate development of the spacecraft’s nuclear power module and reduce technical risks.

Sierra Lobo Inc. will develop the closed Brayton cycle power conversion system, which converts heat generated by a nuclear reactor into electricity. The system will provide electrical power for SR-1 Freedom’s propulsion demonstration and will be integrated with a fission reactor being developed by the US Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory.