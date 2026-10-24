Ashoke Sen becomes first Indian to win Oskar Klein Medal

Honouring the memory of Klein, the organising committee of the Oskar Klein Memorial Lectures invites a distinguished researcher each year to deliver a memorial lecture and receive the Klein Medal.

Sen delivered the lecture, titled 'Gravity from strings and strings from gravity', on October 22 at the AlbaNova University Centre in Stockholm.

The talk described how string theory leads to a consistent quantum theory of gravity and addresses outstanding puzzles involving the quantum theory of black holes.

The contributions of Sen, a recipient of the Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2013), have helped shape the field through a series of influential theoretical breakthroughs, including work recognised by the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics in 2012, which helped establish the idea that all string theories represent different limits of the same underlying theory.

ICTS Director Rajesh Gopakumar congratulated Sen, saying, "On behalf of all of us, very warm congratulations to Ashoke. It has been no less than wonderful having Ashoke with us and setting the tone for excellence here at ICTS."

In a statement, the ICTS said, "Prof. Sen, an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor, is internationally recognised for his pioneering work on S-duality, the precision counting of black-hole entropy and string field theory, all of which have helped shape modern string theory."

Past recipients of the Oskar Klein Medal include Kip Thorne in 2016, Peter Higgs in 2009, Stephen Hawking in 2003, and Nobel Prize recipients Hans E. Bethe in 1990, Steven Weinberg in 1989 and Chen Ning Yang in 1988.