OpenAI to train AI models without internet access

OpenAI plans to train its most advanced artificial intelligence models without direct access to the live internet, adopting a more restrictive approach to prevent cybersecurity risks during development.

The company will instead rely on extensive collections of indexed and cached web content, alongside simulated internet environments. The strategy is intended to reduce the risk of powerful models independently interacting with external systems while learning to perform complex tasks.

"Based on the current state of alignment research, monitoring systems, and the security of internet infrastructure, we believe the responsible approach is to conduct frontier model training with no internet access," the company said in a blog past.