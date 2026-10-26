Scientists discover how quantum interference traps electrons in metal

Scientists at Columbia University have found that electron waves can remain trapped near atomic defects in a metal, despite the availability of pathways for them to escape. The findings confirm experimentally that quantum interference can confine electron waves in a metallic material, a possibility predicted by theory.

The phenomenon, known as a bound state in the continuum (BIC), arises when quantum interference prevents waves from spreading. Electrons behave like waves and can travel along multiple paths through a material. When these waves overlap, they can cancel one another through destructive interference, confining an electron wave even when other states in the material allow movement.

The team studied Pd₅AlI₂, a metal developed in the laboratory of Columbia chemist Xavier Roy. The material can be peeled into thin, two-dimensional layers without losing its metallic properties. Experiments showed that electrons moved more slowly than expected, prompting researchers to investigate the material’s atomic structure. They found that competing routes between atoms create a condition known as electron-hopping frustration, in which destructive quantum interference restricts electron movement.