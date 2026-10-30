Comets unlikely to have seeded life on early Earth: Study

Comet impacts also declined rapidly during Earth’s first 500 million years, leaving few opportunities for such delivery. Any HCN reaching the surface would have needed to remain concentrated long enough for prebiotic chemistry to progress, adding another obstacle to the theory.

Mars may have offered better conditions for cometary delivery because its smaller size and thinner atmosphere would have allowed more comets to reach the surface during the early Solar System. However, the researchers cautioned that this does not establish that the process occurred there.

Alternative explanations include organic molecules forming through asteroid impacts or chemical processes on Earth itself. The findings could also help astronomers narrow their search for life beyond the Solar System by identifying planetary systems where cometary interactions might favour the delivery of prebiotic material.