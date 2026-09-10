Researchers who uncovered cause of narcolepsy honoured

Two researchers who did groundbreaking work on narcolepsy, the neurological disorder that triggers sudden sleep attacks, won a prestigious science award on Wednesday.

An Albert Lasker prize — often described as a possible hint at a Nobel —went to Emmanuel Mignot of France and Japan's Masashi Yanagisawa for their work back in the 1990s.

Working with very different approaches they reached the same conclusion as to the cause of narcolepsy: in people, it is a missing brain chemical.

Their studies opened the way for treatment of the condition and revolutionized the still-nascent field of sleep science.

Mignot remembers considering the disorder characterized by sleep attacks and sudden loss of muscle tone in both animals and humans as "really weird," and set out to find what causes it.

"Everyone told me it was crazy," the Stanford University School of Medicine professor told AFP. "But I really believed in it."

He spent a decade studying the genome of dogs, in which narcolepsy can be hereditary, in hopes of finding the culprit gene. A popular video in France these days shows a dog running playfully in a yard, then abruptly collapsing in sleep.

This needle-in-a-hay-stack challenge finally paid off for Mignot in 1999.

Around the same time Yanagisawa identified the neurotransmitter orexin, also called hypocretin, which at first he thought was involved in the feeling of hunger. But it turns out the absence of this substance caused narcolepsy in mice.

"That was a very dramatic and beautiful convergence of science," this doctor and biologist affiliated with Tsukuba University in Japan told AFP.