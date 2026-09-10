Scientists develop antivenom for Indian cobras

New Delhi: Researchers have developed a recombinant antivenom that has shown broad protection in mice against the venom of spectacled cobras, monocled cobras, and both Indian king cobra species.

A recombinant antivenom is lab-produced. It uses biotechnology and is designed to replace traditional animal-derived antivenoms.

The team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Germany's Technical University of Denmark said that, unlike conventional antivenoms, recombinant antibodies can be manufactured using microbial and humanised expression systems without repeatedly immunising animals, such as horses.

Conventionally, snake venom is injected into a horse or sheep, which produces antibodies in response. The antibodies are used in making an antivenom -- considered the only solution to treat a snake bite.

"Antivenom treatment has virtually not changed for over 100 years. This is the only next-generation antivenom we have now, which could tackle India's snakebite problem," author Kartik Sunagar, associate professor at the centre for ecological sciences, IISc, said.

Each snake species produces a distinct cocktail of toxins that attack nerves, blood, or tissues, making it difficult to develop a unified treatment, the researchers said.

Current animal-derived antivenoms also have drawbacks such as batch-to-batch variability, side effects, and limited species coverage, they said, adding that their production is costly and outdated, relying on venom milking and animal immunisation, with low yields of active antibodies.