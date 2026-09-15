Bibha Chowdhuri: She who tracked cosmic rays

“Women are terrified of Physics—that is the trouble. It is a tragedy that we have so few women physicists today.” — Bibha Chowdhuri to the Manchester Herald in 1948.

The remark reflected much of Bibha’s own experience. At a time when women in India were rarely encouraged to pursue higher education, she entered one of the most demanding fields of science and quietly carved out a place for herself. Long before women scientists in India became familiar figures in laboratories, universities, and space missions, Chowdhuri was conducting pioneering research in particle physics and cosmic rays. Her work earned international recognition, yet for much of her life she remained largely unknown outside specialist scientific circles. Today, she is remembered as one of the earliest Indian women to make a significant contribution to particle physics.

A childhood shaped by science and reform

Bibha Chowdhuri was born in Kolkata in 1913 into an educated and socially progressive Bengali family. Her father, Banku Behari Chowdhuri, was a doctor, while her mother, Urmila Devi, came from a family associated with the Brahmo Samaj, a reformist movement that strongly supported education, including education for women. Growing up in such an environment gave Bibha and her siblings opportunities that were unusual for girls in colonial India.

Her interest in science began early. When she was about nine years old, her father told her about the pioneering experiments of Indian scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose. The story left a lasting impression. Bibha later recalled that she had wanted to become a scientist from a very young age. The possibility that an Indian could conduct original scientific research appears to have made a particularly strong impact on her.

She attended Bethune School before studying physics at Scottish Church College, where she earned her B.Sc. She went on to complete M.Sc. in physics at the University of Calcutta in 1936, reportedly the only woman in her batch. For a woman pursuing experimental physics in the 1930s, this was no small achievement.

Chasing particles from the Himalayas to Manchester

After completing her master's degree, Bibha sought research work under physicist Debendra Mohan Bose. Her entry into experimental research was not straightforward. Bose initially hesitated to accept her, reportedly believing that there was no suitable laboratory work for a woman. However, Bibha persisted, and eventually became part of his research group.

Her work took her into the emerging field of cosmic-ray physics. Before modern particle accelerators became available, cosmic rays provided scientists with a natural source of extremely high-energy particles. Researchers could study these particles by capturing their paths on photographic nuclear-emulsion plates.

Bose and Bibha took their experiments to high-altitude locations in the Himalayas, including Darjeeling and Sandakphu. Their photographic plates were exposed for long periods and later examined under microscopes. The work demanded extraordinary patience and precision: scientists had to interpret the minute tracks left behind by subatomic particles.

In the late 1930s and early 1940s, Bose and Bibha published important papers in Nature on mesotron showers and techniques for estimating the mass of the mesotron, a particle now associated with the muon. Their research contributed to the growing understanding of mesons. But the work was soon disrupted by the Second World War, when obtaining sufficiently sensitive photographic plates became increasingly difficult.

In 1945, Bibha travelled to the University of Manchester to work in the cosmic-ray laboratory of physicist Patrick M S Blackett, who went to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1948.

There, she pursued doctoral research on extensive air showers produced when cosmic rays interact with Earth's atmosphere. The experience placed her within one of the world's leading centres for cosmic-ray research and helped establish her credentials on the international scientific stage.