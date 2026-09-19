New wild cat species discovered In Bolivia

Scientists in Bolivia have identified a stunning small wild cat boasting a striking leopard-like coat as an entirely new species, marking a historic milestone in zoology.

Locally referred to as the "tilcayo," this feline inspired its new scientific designation, Leopardus tilcayo. Detailing the finding in the journal Current Biology, co-lead authors Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz and Jonas Lescroart, alongside geneticist Eduardo Eizirik, utilised advanced genetic analysis and whole-genome sequencing to map the cat's unique position on the feline family tree.

Biologist and National Geographic explorer Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz called the breakthrough a remarkable event, noting that a brand-new wild cat species has not been formally described in a century. The last discovery of its kind occurred in 1923 with the identification of the Uruguayan pampas cat.

Currently, a pair of tilcayos represent the only known specimens of their kind. Researchers emphasise that the cat has exclusively been detected within Bolivia. Measuring approximately 18 inches (46 cm) in length and weighing around 3 pounds (1.4 kg), it is notably smaller than the average domestic cat.