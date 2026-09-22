The woman who crossed an ocean to become a doctor

At 19, Anandibai Joshi boarded a ship bound for New York, embarking on a journey across the ocean and into medical history. She left behind a society where a woman travelling overseas could be accused of violating religious customs, and a life that had already demanded more than most women her age could imagine.

Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi was the first woman from India to earn a medical degree in the US, graduating from the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1886. Born Yamuna on March 31, 1865, in Kalyan to a Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin family, she was married at nine to Gopalrao Joshi, a widower around two decades older, who renamed her Anandibai. By 14, she became a mother, but her infant son survived for only ten days.

This loss became a turning point. At a time when social conventions prevented Indian women from being treated by male doctors, she saw medical education as a way to address the lack of healthcare available to women. She wanted to study medicine abroad and return to treat women who had little access to professional care.