Genes help flatworms regenerate their brains, study finds

The human brain has limited ability to repair itself after injury or disease. But some animals can use their cellular abilities to repair damage and even regrow their brains. A new study by researchers at the University of Georgia has identified nearly a dozen genes that help flatworms regenerate dopamine-producing neurons.

The study, published in Nature Communications, could provide clues for exploring similar pathways in humans and developing therapies for traumatic brain injuries and neurological diseases.

Researchers studied planarians, flatworms known for their remarkable regenerative abilities. Using stem cells, these tiny animals can rebuild tissues, muscles and even their entire brain from a small body fragment.

The study found that several genes instruct planarian stem cells to develop into dopamine-producing neurons and guide the newly formed cells to the correct locations. Dopamine is involved in communication between neurons and plays an important role in movement.

When researchers switched off some of the identified genes, the flatworms struggled to produce new dopamine-producing neurons and showed slow movement, effects associated with reduced dopamine.

Rachel Roberts-Galbraith, associate professor of cellular biology at the University of Georgia, said understanding how simple animals regenerate their brains could help scientists explore ways to enhance regeneration in humans.

The researchers hope the findings will help identify ways to generate dopamine-producing neurons from stem cells for potential use in treating conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and brain injuries.