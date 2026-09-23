Human brain consists of two separate organs: Study

A groundbreaking Stanford Medicine-led study reveals that the human brain consists of two distinct organs that evolved independently over 500 million years. Challenging decades of developmental biology theory, researchers discovered the brain does not originate from a single progenitor cell.

Instead, embryonic gastrulation relies on two mutually exclusive cell lineages: Otx2-expressing progenitors form the forebrain and midbrain, while Gbx2-expressing progenitors yield the hindbrain.

Distinct chromatin configurations permanently lock these parallel pathways into place.

This fundamental split explains why scientists previously struggled to cultivate hindbrain cells.

By mimicking this separate developmental pathway in human pluripotent stem cells, the team successfully generated functional lab-grown hindbrain motor neurons.



This breakthrough provides an unprecedented lab model to investigate motor neuron diseases like ALS and spinal muscular atrophy, alongside neural circuits regulating hunger.